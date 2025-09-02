Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Itron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $1,100,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,313.73. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,880 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

