Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.94 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $8.84 thousand worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

