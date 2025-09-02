MPM Bioimpact LLC Sells 201,568 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC $ADAP

MPM Bioimpact LLC decreased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,894,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201,568 shares during the quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,992,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.73%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 14,671,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $146,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,070. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

