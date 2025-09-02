Promethium Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Promethium Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,486,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $51.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.