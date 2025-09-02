Head-To-Head Analysis: Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Metallurgical Corp. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alfa Laval pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Metallurgical Corp. of China pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alfa Laval pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metallurgical Corp. of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion N/A $938.36 million $0.73 7.27 Alfa Laval $6.33 billion 2.97 $699.19 million $1.87 24.34

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Alfa Laval”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Alfa Laval. Metallurgical Corp. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa Laval, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metallurgical Corp. of China and Alfa Laval, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alfa Laval 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval 11.86% 19.35% 9.10%

Summary

Alfa Laval beats Metallurgical Corp. of China on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

