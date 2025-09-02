First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 8,960 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.24% of Commercial Metals worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

