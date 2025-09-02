Promethium Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Promethium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

