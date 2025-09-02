Promethium Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Promethium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Promethium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

