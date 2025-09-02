Promethium Advisors LLC Sells 8,199 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Promethium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KMI opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

