Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 766.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,986 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.8%

APH stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

