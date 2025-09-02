Betterment LLC Sells 448 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Betterment LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

