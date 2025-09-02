2,545 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Bought by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,279,000 after acquiring an additional 97,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 539.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

