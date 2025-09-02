Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,883.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

