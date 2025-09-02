Promethium Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $494.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $531.24.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

