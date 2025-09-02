35,000 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Bought by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in StandardAero by 46.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

SARO opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

