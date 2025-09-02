Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.6%

AVB stock opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.14.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

