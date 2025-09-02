Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,742 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.