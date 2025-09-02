15,131 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 0.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 202.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 202.9% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -73.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.