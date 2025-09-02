CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Position Decreased by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 243.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.