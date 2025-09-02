Birchview Capital LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Birchview Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1,818.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.47.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $166,729.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,389,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,295,546.86. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $269,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 438,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,515.21. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,247 shares of company stock worth $5,376,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

