JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Holdings Trimmed by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,352 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

