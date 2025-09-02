First Manhattan CO. LLC. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 38,837 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 73,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

TSM stock opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average is $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

