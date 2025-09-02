Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 20,504 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,993 shares of company stock worth $81,486,507. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Shares of ICE opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

