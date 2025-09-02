iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Stake Raised by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DGRO opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.