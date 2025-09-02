293,673 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Oscar Health Trading Down 3.4%

OSCR stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

