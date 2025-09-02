Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 6,277 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

