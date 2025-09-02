ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after acquiring an additional 394,803 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after acquiring an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,597 shares of company stock worth $7,301,182. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.2%

RMD stock opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

