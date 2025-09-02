Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec decreased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.49.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

