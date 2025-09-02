Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $167.15 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

