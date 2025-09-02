First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 776.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,289 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,116,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,851,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $295.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.20 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

