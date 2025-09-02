First Manhattan CO. LLC. Sells 2,335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.