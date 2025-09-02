LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) vs. EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Head to Head Analysis

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) and EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and EAU Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00% EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.26 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.42 EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LiqTech International and EAU Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EAU Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiqTech International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiqTech International and EAU Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00 EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

LiqTech International presently has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 150.52%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

LiqTech International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiqTech International beats EAU Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company’s fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

