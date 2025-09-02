Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOE. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 922,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

