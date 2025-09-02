Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

