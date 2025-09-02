PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,418,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,448,000 after buying an additional 277,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

