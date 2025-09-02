PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

