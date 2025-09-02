Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $11.53 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $6,599,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.14. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

