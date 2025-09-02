Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,123 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.