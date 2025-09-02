Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 255,528 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 669.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 389.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 131,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. This trade represents a 50.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at $190,614.75. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MODG stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

