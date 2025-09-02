Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,092 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,267 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

