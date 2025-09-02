LGL Partners LLC Sells 13,353 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

