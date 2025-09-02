Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after buying an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

