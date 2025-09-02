Contour Asset Management LLC Invests $45.65 Million in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,843,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,650,000. Ringcentral accounts for about 1.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ringcentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Ringcentral by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ringcentral by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ringcentral by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ringcentral by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Ringcentral stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ringcentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,597.39. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,391 shares of company stock worth $3,095,392. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ringcentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

