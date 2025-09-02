Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $516,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,471,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,152,000 after purchasing an additional 831,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,479,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

