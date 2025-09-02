Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SCHB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.