Seadrill Limited $SDRL Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Seadrill by 9.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Seadrill by 254.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 30.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seadrill by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill Stock Up 0.7%

SDRL stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.62. Seadrill Limited has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.36). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seadrill

About Seadrill

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.