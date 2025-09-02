Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IWV stock opened at $367.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $369.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.31.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

