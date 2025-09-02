Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 9,227 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in LivaNova by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

LivaNova Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.