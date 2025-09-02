Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stock Holdings Decreased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7%

VLO stock opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

