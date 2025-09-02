Reviewing Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty and Safe and Green Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty $1.48 billion 1.34 $305.72 million $0.80 6.45 Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 20.59 -$8.91 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cyrela Brazil Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty 19.65% 16.95% 7.90% Safe and Green Development -766.20% -741.44% -60.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty beats Safe and Green Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

